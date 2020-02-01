California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Cintas worth $55,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

CTAS stock opened at $278.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.93 and a fifty-two week high of $287.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

