California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,686 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $54,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after buying an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,427,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,878,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,106 shares of company stock worth $1,431,822. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.