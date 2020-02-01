California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 908,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,689 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.64% of Bunge worth $52,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,793,000 after buying an additional 130,523 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 633,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 526,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 504,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $24,987,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BG opened at $52.43 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.