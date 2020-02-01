California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,405 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Synchrony Financial worth $58,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 986.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

