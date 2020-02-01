California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Rockwell Automation worth $56,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 567.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 17,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 12,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average is $177.46. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

