California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,940 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Edison International worth $61,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Edison International by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 194,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,425,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,525,000 after acquiring an additional 72,913 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

Shares of EIX opened at $76.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

