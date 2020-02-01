California Public Employees Retirement System Has $52.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Ameriprise Financial worth $52,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,513,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 68,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $165.41 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.