California Public Employees Retirement System Has $53.98 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,407 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Splunk worth $53,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,009 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $155.26 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $161.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average is $132.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.09.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

