California Public Employees Retirement System Has $56.24 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,118 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $56,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $99.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

