California Public Employees Retirement System Has $56.56 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,236 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 72,221 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $56,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

LVS stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.