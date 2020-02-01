California Public Employees Retirement System Has $63.62 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.65% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $63,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,939.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $49.02 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

