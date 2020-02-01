California Public Employees Retirement System Has $65.68 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of TransDigm Group worth $65,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total transaction of $5,488,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,234,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,050 shares of company stock worth $61,477,207. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.08.

Shares of TDG opened at $643.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $603.37 and a 200-day moving average of $547.36. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.90 and a one year high of $667.29.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $32.50 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

