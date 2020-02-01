California Public Employees Retirement System Has $65.92 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,526 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Discover Financial Services worth $65,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $75.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.