California Public Employees Retirement System Has $66.96 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Cummins worth $66,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

CMI stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

