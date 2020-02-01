California Public Employees Retirement System Has $67.90 Million Stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,595 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.69% of American Financial Group worth $67,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFG opened at $108.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $90.20 and a 52 week high of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

