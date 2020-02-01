California Public Employees Retirement System Has $71.74 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.83% of RenaissanceRe worth $71,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,839,000 after acquiring an additional 355,771 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,408,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,121.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 99,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.33.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $189.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.66. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $135.59 and a twelve month high of $201.35. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.