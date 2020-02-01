California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Centene worth $56,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.