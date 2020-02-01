California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,848,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301,232 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of JD.Com worth $65,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in JD.Com by 165.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.37.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

