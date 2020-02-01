California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of ResMed worth $52,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total value of $200,255.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,686.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total transaction of $645,660.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,040,270.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,179. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $158.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.10. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.73 and a twelve month high of $167.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

