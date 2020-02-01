California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Weyerhaeuser worth $53,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Shares of WY opened at $28.95 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.