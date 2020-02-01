California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.76% of Iron Mountain worth $70,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

