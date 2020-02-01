California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,238 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Palo Alto Networks worth $61,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 880 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 552 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. First Analysis lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.48.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,212,700.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $234.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

