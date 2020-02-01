California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 167,170 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Twitter worth $57,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $22,973,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $21,754,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $20,600,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 16.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,628,000 after buying an additional 419,150 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Twitter by 167.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 626,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 391,982 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Twitter from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $307,424.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,726 shares of company stock worth $1,914,630. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $32.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.