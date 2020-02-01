California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.30% of Cadence Design Systems worth $59,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 265.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 30,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after buying an additional 2,264,949 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,700,761.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.