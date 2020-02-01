California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,995 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 60,883 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Southwest Airlines worth $63,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

