California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 17,021 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of SBA Communications worth $64,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

SBAC opened at $249.56 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $177.47 and a 52-week high of $270.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 207.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.79.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

