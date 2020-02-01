California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 20,480 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $55,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $87,620,000 after purchasing an additional 686,750 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after purchasing an additional 315,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 683.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,570 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after purchasing an additional 277,923 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $24,509,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

