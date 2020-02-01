California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 33,615 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Agilent Technologies worth $63,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

Shares of A opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.