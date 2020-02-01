California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 8,156 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Lululemon Athletica worth $65,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 86.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

LULU opened at $239.39 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $247.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

