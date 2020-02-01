California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Workday worth $65,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY opened at $184.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.31. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $151.06 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.