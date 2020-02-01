California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,555,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $56,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,268,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 650.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,330.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 326,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 303,332 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,621 shares of company stock worth $2,126,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

