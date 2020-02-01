California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Aptiv worth $57,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 71.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.25.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

