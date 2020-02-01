California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Monster Beverage worth $58,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Monster Beverage by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2,962.5% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $68.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

