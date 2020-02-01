California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of ONEOK worth $68,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ONEOK by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 134.53%.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

