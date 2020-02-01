California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $54,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

NYSE:RCL opened at $117.08 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average of $116.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.