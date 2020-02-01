California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 123,560 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.86% of Juniper Networks worth $70,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Juniper Networks by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,549 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Juniper Networks by 10,598.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 144,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 143,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,468.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNPR opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

