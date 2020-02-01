California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.75% of Assurant worth $59,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2,760.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $249,038.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $134.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Assurant had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

