California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,124 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $59,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John H. Wyatt sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $2,797,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

