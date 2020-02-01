California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,250 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of State Street worth $70,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.19. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,984 shares of company stock worth $6,067,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

