California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,381 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of M&T Bank worth $54,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $168.52 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $176.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

