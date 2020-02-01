California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,419 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.32% of Boston Properties worth $68,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 737,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 304,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 71,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Insiders sold a total of 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

Boston Properties stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.31.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.