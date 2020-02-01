California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,095 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Microchip Technology worth $58,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 732.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

