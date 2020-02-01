California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,579 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of T-Mobile Us worth $58,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

TMUS stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

