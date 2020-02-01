California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 38,097 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,097 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.45% of Campbell Soup worth $67,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

