California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 62,516 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $63,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $77.86 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

