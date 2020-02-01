California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,638 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.83% of F5 Networks worth $70,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 13,788.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $279,326.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,065,178. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $122.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.51. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.