California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $58.62 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 353,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,616,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 102,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $160.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

