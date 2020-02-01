California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Iqvia worth $66,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 592,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after purchasing an additional 559,040 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $155.25 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $126.50 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.77 and a 200-day moving average of $151.59.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,278 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

