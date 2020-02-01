Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

ELY opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,025,000 after purchasing an additional 112,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,760,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,178,000 after buying an additional 124,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after buying an additional 105,012 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 1,152,128 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

