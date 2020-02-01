Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

CMBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,857. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 292,949 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

